Forsyth County Schools approves FY 22 budget, Step raises, COLA for staff

The approved budget for FY22 includes a step increase for eligible staff and a 1% cost of living adjustment for all staff. It became effective this month for 12-month employees, and will be in August paychecks for teachers.

The budget is funded with local (52%), state, and federal revenues (48%), with 89% of expenditures related to salaries and benefits. The budget is built maintaining the same millage rate as the past seven years.