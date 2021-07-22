Forsyth County Schools approves FY 22 budget, Step raises, COLA for staff

Forsyth County Schools ended the 2020-21 school year with 51,594 students in 39 schools. For the 2021-22 school year, FCS will be opening two new schools – Hendricks Middle School and East Forsyth High School.
The approved budget for FY22 includes a step increase for eligible staff and a 1% cost of living adjustment for all staff. It became effective this month for 12-month employees, and will be in August paychecks for teachers.
The budget is funded with local (52%), state, and federal revenues (48%), with 89% of expenditures related to salaries and benefits. The budget is built maintaining the same millage rate as the past seven years.
The school district used CARES ACT funding as well. It provided $1,000 one-time bonuses to staff in May. For local revenue, FCS is one of only a few school districts in Georgia to have a senior exemption at the age of 65, which is an annual loss of an estimated $36 million. FCS’ Local Fair Share contribution has increased over the last four years to be $71.2 million in 2021-22 and for FY22 the district received over $10 million in austerity cuts.