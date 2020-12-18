Forsyth County schools announce shorter COVID-19 quarantines for athletes

Previously, athletes could not return to practice or competition until they had isolated for 14 days. Forsyth schools cited the latest Georgia Department of Public Health and Georgia High School Association guidance.

After quarantining at home for seven consecutive days, and if asymptomatic on or after the fifth day, a student can take a PCR test (which is not the rapid test). If the test comes back negative, and if the child’s school approves, the student can return to classes and activities on the eighth day.