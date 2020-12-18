X

Forsyth County schools announce shorter COVID-19 quarantines for athletes

A COVID-19 exposure in the past meant a mandatory 14-day quarantine for student athletes. Now, under new guidelines, they can return to practice and competition after quarantining for as few as seven days, the Forsyth County School District said.
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Forsyth County School District has announced revised COVID-19 protocols that allow student athletes, like their non-athletic peers, to quarantine for as few as seven days after direct exposure to the virus.

Previously, athletes could not return to practice or competition until they had isolated for 14 days. Forsyth schools cited the latest Georgia Department of Public Health and Georgia High School Association guidance.

After quarantining at home for seven consecutive days, and if asymptomatic on or after the fifth day, a student can take a PCR test (which is not the rapid test). If the test comes back negative, and if the child’s school approves, the student can return to classes and activities on the eighth day.

Or, a student can quarantine at home for 10 or 14 consecutive days and, if showing no symptoms, can return to school and activities on the 11th or 15th day, respectively. Information: https://bit.ly/34i0tWn

