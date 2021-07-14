Forsyth County Public Library collecting memories of Lake Lanier

Call the library to book a time with a staff member or walk in to a library branch. The interview itself will last only 10 minutes depending on how much residents want to share. The questions will be general and the interview casual.

Joan Dudzinski, Information Services Supervisor at the Cumming Library, says of the interviews, “It’s been such a joy having patrons share eventful times in their pasts. There are so many amazing stories out there and we are so glad to be able to record them for the county.”