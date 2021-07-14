Forsyth County Public Library collecting memories of Lake Lanier

Forsyth County Public Library is asking residents to share their memories of Lake Lanier, according to a press release. From the construction of Buford Dam and flooding of the lake, to favorite fishing or boating memories, to local folklore, residents of any age are invited to tell their stories.
Call the library to book a time with a staff member or walk in to a library branch. The interview itself will last only 10 minutes depending on how much residents want to share. The questions will be general and the interview casual.
Joan Dudzinski, Information Services Supervisor at the Cumming Library, says of the interviews, “It’s been such a joy having patrons share eventful times in their pasts. There are so many amazing stories out there and we are so glad to be able to record them for the county.”
Created in 1956 when the construction of the Buford Dam was completed, Lake Lanier is one of the largest reservoir lakes in the state and attracts millions of visitors each year. It offers beaches, hiking, boating, and more. The lake has often been the subject of local legend with residents telling stories of everything from catfish the size of cars to mysterious figures in the water.
Lake Lanier Memories is part of the Forsyth Remembers oral history project which in 2019 collected memories of the 1969 moon landing to celebrate its 50 th anniversary. Recordings from the Lunar Landing Memories series can be accessed on the library’s website at https://www.forsythpl.org/Forsyth-Remembers.
Information: 770-781-9840 or www.forsythpl.org/Forsyth-Remembers.