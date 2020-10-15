Forsyth County posts new attendance maps for middle, high schools

They’ll be moving to populate the new Hendricks Middle and East Forsyth High campuses, to open in August 2021, and to balance attendance among existing schools, according to Forsyth’s “Redistricting 2021” website.

The biggest shifts have 1,175 middle school students moving to Hendricks from Liberty, Vickery Creek and Otwell; and 1,603 high school students moving to East Forsyth from North Forsyth and Forsyth Central. North Forsyth Middle and West Forsyth High students also would be affected.