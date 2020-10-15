X

Forsyth County posts new attendance maps for middle, high schools

A Forsyth County schools redistricting map shows proposed attendance boundaries after the new East Forsyth High School (in pink) opens in August, 2021.

Credit: Forsyth County School District

Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Forsyth County Schools unveiled proposed 2021-22 attendance maps that would relieve overcrowding by having 3,732 middle and high school students change schools.

They’ll be moving to populate the new Hendricks Middle and East Forsyth High campuses, to open in August 2021, and to balance attendance among existing schools, according to Forsyth’s “Redistricting 2021” website.

The biggest shifts have 1,175 middle school students moving to Hendricks from Liberty, Vickery Creek and Otwell; and 1,603 high school students moving to East Forsyth from North Forsyth and Forsyth Central. North Forsyth Middle and West Forsyth High students also would be affected.

An online survey is posted to gather feedback through Oct. 28. Public forums will be 6 p.m., Oct. 22, at Forsyth Central High, and 6 p.m., Oct. 27, at North Forsyth High. Board of Education discussion is Nov. 10, and a vote, Nov. 17. Information: https://bit.ly/2GZrdlR

