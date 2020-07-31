Forsyth County OKs millage rates little changed from last year

The board adopted a county maintenance and operations (M&O) rate of 4.791 mills, unchanged from last year. Due to a 4.67% growth in the tax digest – 2.55% from new construction in 2019 and 2.12% from increased values due to reassessments – county M&O property taxes will increase by a net 2.07 percent of the rollback millage rate, according to a county announcement.

Commissioners also approved a fire rate of 2.175 mills, the same as last year; and a bond rate of 0.930 mills, slightly less than last year, the county said. The rates will fund the county’s 2021 general operating budget now in the preliminary stages of development and expected to be adopted in October.