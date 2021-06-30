Forsyth County names new Code Compliance & Animal Services director

Mullin brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience. His past position assignments have afforded him a wide range of knowledge to use in this new position.

Mullin began his law enforcement career in 1997 as a member of the Fulton County Police Department. He joined the Sandy Springs Police Department in 2006 as one of its original 86 officers. His assignments have included District Commander, Commander over the Criminal Investigation Division, Internal Affairs, Special Operations and Administration.