Forsyth County names interim water, sewer dept. director

County Manager Kevin Tanner appointed Barry Lucas to serve as interim Water and Sewer Department director effective Feb. 3, following the retirement of Director Tim Perkins. Perkins retired Feb. 2, after a 33-year career with Forsyth County government, according to a press release.
Lucas previously served as Deputy Director for the Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department since 2002. In that role, he was responsible for managing all engineering related activities for the department, including master planning, project planning, project management and construction of all capital improvement projects. Lucas also has managed several programs including development review, the sewer flow monitoring program, easement and property acquisition among others.
Lucas began his service with Forsyth County in 1996.
The interim position will remain in effect until a new director is hired, and in office.