X

Forsyth County library branches to expand hours

After weeks of reduced operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all branches of the Forsyth County Public Library will resume being open seven days a week beginning Monday, July 21. AJC FILE
After weeks of reduced operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all branches of the Forsyth County Public Library will resume being open seven days a week beginning Monday, July 21. AJC FILE

Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Forsyth County Public Library announced all of its branches will expand their regular hours to seven days a week beginning Monday, July 27.

"We are pleased to be able to add more hours just in time for the start of a new school year as we expect students will want to access the library at a variety of times, particularly in the afternoons, evenings and weekends," Library Director Anna Lyle said.

The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The branches – Cumming, Hampton Park, Post Road and Sharon Forks – reopened to the public June 15 after a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The library continues to encourage patrons to wear masks in buildings, practice social distancing and limit visits to 30 minutes or less.

Seating, tables and computer areas have been arranged to promote social distancing and discourage gathering. Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. The contact-free curbside pickup service continues. Information: https://bit.ly/39kJoMF

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.