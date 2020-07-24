Forsyth County library branches to expand hours

"We are pleased to be able to add more hours just in time for the start of a new school year as we expect students will want to access the library at a variety of times, particularly in the afternoons, evenings and weekends," Library Director Anna Lyle said.

The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.