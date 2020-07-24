Forsyth County library branches to expand hours

The Forsyth County Public Library announced all of its branches will expand their regular hours to seven days a week beginning Monday, July 27.
"We are pleased to be able to add more hours just in time for the start of a new school year as we expect students will want to access the library at a variety of times, particularly in the afternoons, evenings and weekends," Library Director Anna Lyle said.
The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The branches – Cumming, Hampton Park, Post Road and Sharon Forks – reopened to the public June 15 after a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The library continues to encourage patrons to wear masks in buildings, practice social distancing and limit visits to 30 minutes or less.
Seating, tables and computer areas have been arranged to promote social distancing and discourage gathering. Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. The contact-free curbside pickup service continues. Information: https://bit.ly/39kJoMF