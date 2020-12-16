Forsyth County judge under investigation agrees not to seek office again

Forsyth County’s Probate Court judge, under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment, is leaving the bench at the end of the year and has agreed to never seek judicial office again, a court filing says.
Lynwood “Woody” Jordan has served as Forsyth’s Probate Court judge since 2014.
Jordan’s lawyer, Ken Jarrard of Cumming, said both he and the judge declined to comment. “The order speaks for itself,” Jarrard said.
Chuck Boring, director of the Judicial Qualifications Commission, said the agency had an open investigation of Jordan when it learned the judge was going to step down from the bench. “After that, we reached an agreement,” Boring said.
A report filed Dec. 11 with the Georgia Supreme Court said the JQC’s investigative panel had received a complaint against Jordan that alleged the judge had sexually harassed employees. The filing did not identify the employees in question or specify the alleged conduct.
Jordan and the JQC recently entered into a consent agreement in which he acknowledged that he did not seek reelection and that his term ends Dec. 31. He also agreed to never seek or accept another judicial office again, including an appointment as a senior judge.
In 2010, Jordan was elected president of the Council of Probate Judges of Georgia. Before taking the bench, he served 10 years as Forsyth’s county attorney.
Cumming attorney Daisy Weeks-Marisko, former president of the Forsyth County Bar Association, ran unopposed in the November election and will succeed Jordan as probate judge.