Forsyth County judge under investigation agrees not to seek office again

Chuck Boring, director of the Judicial Qualifications Commission, said the agency had an open investigation of Jordan when it learned the judge was going to step down from the bench. “After that, we reached an agreement,” Boring said.

A report filed Dec. 11 with the Georgia Supreme Court said the JQC’s investigative panel had received a complaint against Jordan that alleged the judge had sexually harassed employees. The filing did not identify the employees in question or specify the alleged conduct.