Forsyth County hosts COVID-19 vaccination events

“Our Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes pulled together resources from the County’s Information Systems & Technologies, Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office, as well our partners at Northside Hospital and Public Health, to make these appointments available,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “We also greatly appreciate the two organizations from our faith community who are allowing us to use their facilities.”

Officials announced that all appointments for this week have been filled and future vaccination events are dependent upon vaccine availability. Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive county news, including information on COVID-19 vaccinations, at www.forsythco.com.