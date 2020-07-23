Forsyth County hires public transit executive

Forsyth County announced the hiring of a transit veteran to be director of the Public Transportation Department, overseeing the operational and managerial activities of the unit.
Roy Rickert has 18 years of experience in public transportation, including the design and implementation of demand-response and fixed-route services, operations and advocacy, the county said.
Rickert most recently was executive director of Bis-Man Transit in Bismarck, N.D. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy State University; is a graduate of the leadership program of the American Public Transportation Association; and is active in various industry associations.
