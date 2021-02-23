Forsyth County has new county manager

Kevin Tanner began his role as Forsyth County Manager last month, according to a press release.
In this position, Tanner provides leadership for Forsyth County government by working with the Board of Commissioners and other County management to establish long-range goals, strategies, plans and policies.
The position also supervises the County’s administrative offices and senior management, oversees County programs and activities, interprets County goals and policies and ensures County administration and senior management are making decisions consistent with the Board of Commissioners’ planning and policy initiatives.
Tanner brings over 30 years of public service experience, including five as Dawson County manager. Most recently, he was a four-term State Representative for District 9, which includes Lumpkin County as well as portions of Dawson and Forsyth counties.