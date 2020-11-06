Forsyth County firefighters to launch annual toy collection

From Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Dec. 11, new, unwrapped toys for youngsters ages newborn to 18 years can be dropped off at any Forsyth County fire station or at Fire Department headquarters, 3520 Settingdown Road, Cumming, according to a county announcement. “New or gently used” coats for children and adults also will be accepted.

In December, donations also can go to the Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Cumming. For toy distribution information, call The Place of Forsyth County, 770-887-1098,