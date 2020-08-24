Forsyth County explains unusual taste, odor in tap water

Forsyth County officials have tested the water from Lake Lanier and identified elevated levels of two otherwise harmless compounds as causing the unusual taste and odor in some residents’ tap water.
Higher than normal levels of methylisoborneol (MIB) and geosmin may have been caused by a “turn over” or inversion of Lake Lanier or other land conditions, the county Water and Sewer Department said.
“These two compounds are not harmful,” the county said. “However, they can cause an earthy, musty taste and odor in water ... not easily removed by traditional treatment techniques.”
The county said Friday it is modifying the water treatment process to reduce levels of the compounds, and it may take a few days to see improvements at all locations. “Please be assured that your water is safe to use and drink, even if it may smell and taste different than normal,” the county said. Information: https://bit.ly/2YtY7kb