Forsyth County courts official elected state council chief

Robin Rooks, court administrator for the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit, has been elected president of the Georgia Council of Court Administrators for the 2020-21 term.
Georgia’s courts face an unprecedented challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“From Day One, I will work with our membership to meet this challenge with unmatched dedication to public service and an unwavering commitment to innovation in keeping our courts operating and accessible to all citizens of this state,” Rooks said.
Since 2013, Rooks has overseen court operations for the Bell-Forsyth circuit, which includes the Forsyth County Superior, State and Juvenile courts, according to a Forsyth County announcement. She previously held similar positions in Fulton County and Key West, Fla.
GCCA, with more than 195 members, is Georgia’s largest court professional organization. Information: https://bit.ly/3k01isw