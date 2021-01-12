X

Forsyth County Board elects 2021 officers

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners elected Cindy Jones Mills, chairman; Molly Cooper, vice chairman; and Alfred John, secretary.
Credit: Forsyth County

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, at its first meeting of the new year Jan. 7, elected officers for 2021.

Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, District 4, was elected chairman; Commissioner Molly Cooper, District 1, vice chairman; and Commissioner Alfred John, District 2, secretary, according to a county announcement.

Each member of the five-member Board of Commissioners lives in their respective district and serves a four-year term. New officers for the coming year are elected in January.

