Forsyth County alerts voters to Oct. 5 registration deadline

A voter registration application must be completely filled out, signed and submitted to the Forsyth County Voter Registration Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. To do so in person, applications are due by the close of business, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 5.

Applications also can be mailed, postmarked no later than Oct. 5; or filled out online, at http://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/, by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 5. Online registrants must have a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card issued by the Department of Driver Services, with a signature on file at DDS.