Forsyth County 911 Center awarded re-accreditation

Forsyth County is one of eleven Georgia 911 Centers that currently holds the CALEA Public Safety Communications Accreditation. Accreditation lasts for four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with assessed standards. The County was last awarded the accreditation on Nov. 5, 2016.

The primary mission of CALEA is to accredit public safety agencies, including communications centers, by using a national body of standards developed by law enforcement professionals. The CALEA assessment team is composed of public safety communications practitioners from similar out-of-state agencies. The assessors reviewed written materials, videos and interviewed individuals to verify compliance before voting to approve the Forsyth County 911 Center’s re-accreditation.