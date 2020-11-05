X

Forsyth Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees in December

"Poppy" is available for adoption at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The facility will waive its $85 pet adoption fee as part of a “Home for the Holidays” promotion Nov. 28-Jan. 2.

Credit: Forsyth County Animal Shelter

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter plans a “Home for the Holidays” promotion in which it will waive its standard $85 pet adoption fee.

The waiver will be offered from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2 on all pets at the shelter, 4065 County Way, Cumming, according to an announcement in the November county newsletter. To view currently adoptable animals: 678-965-7185 or https://bit.ly/3ei36eC

The adoption fee covers microchipping of all pets, spaying or neutering, and age-appropriate vaccinations, the county said. The shelter also seeks volunteers to foster animals, and donations of items such as pet food, toys and bedding.

Information: https://bit.ly/2Jzrc9v

