Forsyth Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees in December

The waiver will be offered from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2 on all pets at the shelter, 4065 County Way, Cumming, according to an announcement in the November county newsletter. To view currently adoptable animals: 678-965-7185 or https://bit.ly/3ei36eC

The adoption fee covers microchipping of all pets, spaying or neutering, and age-appropriate vaccinations, the county said. The shelter also seeks volunteers to foster animals, and donations of items such as pet food, toys and bedding.