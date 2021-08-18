Cumming Utilities water tanks receive major facelifts

Two Cumming Utilities water tanks on Canton Highway, near Cumming First United Methodist Church and a little more than a mile from the Cumming City Center site, recently received beautification and fortification, according to a press release.
The tanks, which sit side by side, were each completely repainted inside and out. The inside painting helps to protect the tanks from rust issues.
Due to the close proximity to the City Center, the 500,000-gallon tank was adorned with the City Center logo and an antique hand pointing the way to the new development, while the 800,000-gallon tank features the “Cumming Home” logo.
These tanks, which the Cumming Utilities staff members refer to as the “Sawnee Mountain Tanks,” had not been repainted in 13 years so they were due for this facelift.
