Cumming seeks participants for annual Christmas parade

Cumming has released details of its third Christmas Parade, an annual event that will differ this year from the prior two by encouraging masks and social distancing, and dropping plans for a festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds afterwards.
The parade is scheduled to step off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, from Forsyth Central High School; proceed down Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road, and end at the city fairgrounds.
“Groups such as businesses, churches, civic clubs, school groups and organizations, classic car clubs, Scout troops, etc. are welcome to participate in the parade, and there is no registration fee,” the city said.
Registration forms must be filled out and returned to Crystal Ledford, cledford@cityofcumming.net, by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. The forms, which also spell out the parade rules, are available at: https://bit.ly/2IXaq3t
Information: https://www.cityofcumming.net/news