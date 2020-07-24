Cumming Municipal Court requires masks, temperature checks

Anyone entering the Cumming Municipal Court will have to wear a face mask, have their temperature checked and maintain six feet of distancing from others, according to COVID-19 inspired operating guidelines that took effect this week.
Persons with a temperature of 100 degrees or greater will be denied entry, the guidelines say. Counsel can remove a mask when addressing the court, questioning witnesses or making an argument; and others, when testifying.
Occupancy will be limited to no more than three cases/defendants at a time and 20 or fewer persons “including the clerk, prosecutor, court security officer, interpreter (if necessary) and judge.”
Hand sanitizer will be provided; people will be encouraged to wash their hands frequently; and frequent cleaning and disinfection will be required of table tops, chairs, witness stand, lectern and other common surfaces in frequent use.
Information: https://bit.ly/30zhIzJ