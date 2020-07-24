X

Cumming Municipal Court requires masks, temperature checks

The Cumming Municipal Court has issued guidelines that call for face masks, temperature checks and social distancing, among other requirements.
The Cumming Municipal Court has issued guidelines that call for face masks, temperature checks and social distancing, among other requirements.

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Anyone entering the Cumming Municipal Court will have to wear a face mask, have their temperature checked and maintain six feet of distancing from others, according to COVID-19 inspired operating guidelines that took effect this week.

Persons with a temperature of 100 degrees or greater will be denied entry, the guidelines say. Counsel can remove a mask when addressing the court, questioning witnesses or making an argument; and others, when testifying.

Occupancy will be limited to no more than three cases/defendants at a time and 20 or fewer persons “including the clerk, prosecutor, court security officer, interpreter (if necessary) and judge.”

Hand sanitizer will be provided; people will be encouraged to wash their hands frequently; and frequent cleaning and disinfection will be required of table tops, chairs, witness stand, lectern and other common surfaces in frequent use.

Information: https://bit.ly/30zhIzJ

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.