Cumming call to artists due by June 10

Credit: Cumming Arts Center

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

A call to artists has been issued by the Cumming Arts Center to local artists, ages 18 years and older, to enter its “Summer in the City” community art show.

Entries are open to the public for 2D, 3D and photography to showcase their artwork alongside members of the Sawnee Association of the Arts (SAA).

The exhibit will be shown at the Cumming Arts Center, 111 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming, in the Historic Brannon Heard House, including an artists reception and awards ceremony.

Register online at sawneeart.org/summer-in-the-city-exhibit-and-sales at “Summer in the City” with a $75 nonrefundable application fee per category for nonmembers.

Submissions of photos of all artwork are due by midnight June 10.

The art show opens June 23 and runs through Aug 26.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
