Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system

The man then hopped over the guardrail and fled into a development. Since it was still in the early stages of construction, the only part that had been completed was the sewer system.

At that point, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office joined the manhunt and a deputy asked the construction crew for a map of the sewer system.

Authorities decided they would place a person at each entry into the system and wait for the man to resurface. When they were about to release a K-9 after waiting for about 20 minutes, the man came out “kind of like whack-a-mole,” Marsh said.

“They were all just interested. You know, kind of sitting around watching like this is not something that happens most days,” Marsh said about the construction crew. “There wasn’t a ton of people out there. But there were enough people to kind of gather everyone’s interest. I imagine they stopped working for a few minutes while that was going on.”

The man was charged with theft by shoplifting, fleeing or attempting to elude for a felony offense, and other drug offenses, according to online records.