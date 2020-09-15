Buford Dam Road closed Wednesday for repairs

Buford Dam Road and its adjacent parks will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for guardrail repairs, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The affected parks are the Lower Overlook, Lower Pool West, Lower Pool East, West Bank and the West Bank Turnout, Forsyth County said in a separate announcement. Motorists should use Buford Highway (Ga. 20) as an alternate.