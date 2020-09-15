Buford Dam Road closed Wednesday for repairs

Roadwork has been announced for the south end of Lake Lanier, with Buford Dam Road closed Wednesday from Sawnee Campground to Powerhouse Road.
Buford Dam Road and its adjacent parks will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for guardrail repairs, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The affected parks are the Lower Overlook, Lower Pool West, Lower Pool East, West Bank and the West Bank Turnout, Forsyth County said in a separate announcement. Motorists should use Buford Highway (Ga. 20) as an alternate.
Additionally, Sanders Road, from Buford Dam Road to Buford Highway, will have intermittent single lane closures for sidewalk construction, Forsyth said. Weather permitting, the closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 30.
Information: https://bit.ly/2FwBYvp