For the nerd obsessed this comic book bar offers a place for refection and entertainment

Q: I got lost and passed “My Parents’ Basement” recently and it looked interesting. I’m curious. What is this place?
A: My Parents’ Basement is listed as a restaurant. It is an establishment for refection mashed up with comic books, pinball machines and arcade games.
The kitchen-sink kind of place started small and organically between owners Tim Ensor, Dave DeFeo and Lawson Wright through a shared hobby.
“We were all into comic books. Tim and Dave worked at Leon’s Full Service in Decatur. My wife was a chef there. That’s where I hung out,” said Wright.
“Tim told us about a dream where we were selling comic books out of a barn and called it ‘My Parent’s Basement’,” he said. “Nothing came of it … until one day we were all sitting around having some beers and he said ‘Hey, this friend of mine told me I could have the remainder of inventory from a store that closed that was just sitting in his parent’s basement’.”
Renting a U-Haul they picked up close to 30,000 comic books and began selling them on eBay.
“It generated revenue and we were having fun … but eventually got serious and I wrote a business plan,” the co-owner stated. “We landed on a turnkey of turnkeys opportunity, and through some dumb luck, planning and investment here we still are … embracing the diversity.”
The front is home to a partially covered large patio – fireplace included - where eating takes place. Inside is a full bar, comic books, 17 pinball machines, five arcade cabinets – one has 620 games on it – free to play. “Think Cracker Barrel but nerdy, ” Wright added.
The menu offers a selection of typical bar food, and about 30% is vegetarian and vegan.
A vegetable garden is maintained by Wright and his wife on site. Every Sunday morning they sponsor the Avondale Estates Farmers Market in the parking lot.
Die-hard fans come in groves on Wednesdays for new comic book day.
‘Comic Book, Etc. Nerd’ trivia is held on the third Tuesday each month.
Address: 22 N Avondale Road, Avondale Estates (404-292-4607). Closed on Mondays.
For more information, visit @myparentsbasement.
New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com