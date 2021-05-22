For the nerd obsessed this comic book bar offers a place for refection and entertainment

Renting a U-Haul they picked up close to 30,000 comic books and began selling them on eBay.

“It generated revenue and we were having fun … but eventually got serious and I wrote a business plan,” the co-owner stated. “We landed on a turnkey of turnkeys opportunity, and through some dumb luck, planning and investment here we still are … embracing the diversity.”

The front is home to a partially covered large patio – fireplace included - where eating takes place. Inside is a full bar, comic books, 17 pinball machines, five arcade cabinets – one has 620 games on it – free to play. “Think Cracker Barrel but nerdy, ” Wright added.

The menu offers a selection of typical bar food, and about 30% is vegetarian and vegan.

A vegetable garden is maintained by Wright and his wife on site. Every Sunday morning they sponsor the Avondale Estates Farmers Market in the parking lot.

Die-hard fans come in groves on Wednesdays for new comic book day.

‘Comic Book, Etc. Nerd’ trivia is held on the third Tuesday each month.

Address: 22 N Avondale Road, Avondale Estates (404-292-4607). Closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit @myparentsbasement.

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com