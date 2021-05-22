ajc logo
For the nerd obsessed this comic book bar offers a place for refection and entertainment

Nick Gibbs (right) plays one of the many pinball machines at My Parents' Basement while his friend Ray Hollifield cheers him on.
Nick Gibbs (right) plays one of the many pinball machines at My Parents' Basement while his friend Ray Hollifield cheers him on.

By Kathryn Kickliter, For the AJC

Q: I got lost and passed “My Parents’ Basement” recently and it looked interesting. I’m curious. What is this place?

A: My Parents’ Basement is listed as a restaurant. It is an establishment for refection mashed up with comic books, pinball machines and arcade games.

The kitchen-sink kind of place started small and organically between owners Tim Ensor, Dave DeFeo and Lawson Wright through a shared hobby.

“We were all into comic books. Tim and Dave worked at Leon’s Full Service in Decatur. My wife was a chef there. That’s where I hung out,” said Wright.

“Tim told us about a dream where we were selling comic books out of a barn and called it ‘My Parent’s Basement’,” he said. “Nothing came of it … until one day we were all sitting around having some beers and he said ‘Hey, this friend of mine told me I could have the remainder of inventory from a store that closed that was just sitting in his parent’s basement’.”

Renting a U-Haul they picked up close to 30,000 comic books and began selling them on eBay.

“It generated revenue and we were having fun … but eventually got serious and I wrote a business plan,” the co-owner stated. “We landed on a turnkey of turnkeys opportunity, and through some dumb luck, planning and investment here we still are … embracing the diversity.”

The front is home to a partially covered large patio – fireplace included - where eating takes place. Inside is a full bar, comic books, 17 pinball machines, five arcade cabinets – one has 620 games on it – free to play. “Think Cracker Barrel but nerdy, ” Wright added.

The menu offers a selection of typical bar food, and about 30% is vegetarian and vegan.

A vegetable garden is maintained by Wright and his wife on site. Every Sunday morning they sponsor the Avondale Estates Farmers Market in the parking lot.

Die-hard fans come in groves on Wednesdays for new comic book day.

‘Comic Book, Etc. Nerd’ trivia is held on the third Tuesday each month.

Address: 22 N Avondale Road, Avondale Estates (404-292-4607). Closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit @myparentsbasement.

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com

