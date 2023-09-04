Foods were unprotected at Pheasant Blue in Douglasville

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Pheasant Blue in Douglasville was not protecting food from contamination during a routine health inspection.

Sweet potatoes had mold-like growth, and raw beef was inside a broken container with no label or date. Juice from the container had leaked onto other packages of food.

The roast beef on the cook line was past its discard date, and was thrown away. The facility was using multiple date-marking formats for cold-holding foods.

Raw shrimp was exposed to contamination in an open container below the prep food line. On the prep line, the raw sausage was at an unsafe temperature and the butter was not chilled.

Foods were unprotected from cross-contamination in storage. Raw steak, chicken, shrimp and sausage links were above ready-to-eat foods.

Cleaning solutions and food items were in unlabeled containers. Multiple containers were stacked wet, and sanitized plates were in a wire basket on the floor.

Pheasant Blue, 8000 Capps Ferry Road, scored 48/U, down from 82/B. There will be a follow-up inspection.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
