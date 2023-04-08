Food unprotected at Lawrenceville restaurant

In other violations, two boxes of squash were on the walk-in cooler floor and exposed to contamination. In addition, an ice cream scoop was in standing water between uses.

Orange juice just had been dumped in the hand sink. So it was cleaned and sanitized. And the sanitizer was too weak in the cleaning bucket.

Additionally, the inspector noted the paper menus do not have a consumer advisory for undercooked eggs offered by the restaurant.

Delicias La Princea will be re-inspected.