Food unprotected at Lawrenceville restaurant

A Mexican restaurant and ice cream shop saw its score drop because foods were unprotected.
Delicias La Princea, 575 W. Pike St., Lawrenceville, scored 59/U on a routine health inspection, down from 100/A in February.
Rice, multiple shredded cheese mixtures, pico de gallo, flan and tres leches were at unsafe temperatures in the coolers. These were discarded.
A coleslaw salad and boiled eggs were past their seven-day expiration dates, and discarded.
Also thrown out were open cans of evaporated milk, condensed milk and fruits with the contents still inside.
In other violations, two boxes of squash were on the walk-in cooler floor and exposed to contamination. In addition, an ice cream scoop was in standing water between uses.
Orange juice just had been dumped in the hand sink. So it was cleaned and sanitized. And the sanitizer was too weak in the cleaning bucket.
Additionally, the inspector noted the paper menus do not have a consumer advisory for undercooked eggs offered by the restaurant.
Delicias La Princea will be re-inspected.
