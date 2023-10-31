Food temps a problem at Norcross American Deli

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
34 minutes ago
Some of the food was not in a safe temperature range during a routine health inspection at American Deli in Norcross.

The cooked wings and fries were at unsafe temperatures, and frozen fries were at room temperature and soft to the touch. The fries were discarded, and the wings were reheated. Large containers of cooked rice was still too hot after cooling for five hours.

Also, during the inspection, an employee handled a raw beef patty and then some cleaned celery, a disposable container and utensils without washing their hands or changing gloves.

Dining tables were cleaned with glass cleaner instead of sanitizer. The interior of the ice machine has black debris. And equipment, stored as clean, was dirty with debris.

Soap was missing from hand sinks, and employees were preparing foods without hair restraints.

American Deli, 7050 Jimmy Carter Blvd., scored 64/U, down from 93/A. The restaurant will be re-inspected.

