Food storage violations lower score at WNB Factory

WNB Factory in Hampton failed a recent routine health inspection due to improper storage of foods.
There was a repeat violation of storing foods uncovered. In addition, several food items were at risk of cross-contamination.
For example, raw chicken was on the counter next to cooked rice, and an uncooked turkey burger was behind a cheese slice in the top portion of the prep top cooler. Likewise, raw chicken was behind a piece of cheese, and an Impossible burger was next to raw chicken in the walk-in cooler.
Some foods in the top prep cooler had temperatures nearing the danger zone above 41 degrees. The inspector advised that they move the food items and set the ambient temperature at 38 degrees to keep foods colder.
Metal food storage pans were stored clean but still had old food debris. The vegetable sink basin also had excessive food waste. An employee washed their hands while wearing gloves and did not use soap.
WNB Factory, 11345 Tara Blvd., Hampton, scored 67/U and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 73/C.
