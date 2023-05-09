Food safety compromised at Moon Indian Cuisine

Moon Indian Cuisine in Marietta failed a routine health inspection because the food safety was compromised.
A to-go container of cooked rice had a mold-like growth on a shelf in the kitchen.
An employee prepped raw chicken and then touched various bottles of sauces without first washing hands and changing gloves.
Several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers were uncovered and exposed to contamination.
Several cartons of heavy cream had expired but were inside one of the coolers.
A dead insect was in the meat sink, and several dead roaches were on top and next to serving dishes in the storage room.
Among other violations, several foods in the reach-in coolers, spices, and sauces in the kitchen did not have proper food labels.
Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta, scored 67/U, down from an 89/B posted in November. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.
