Food safety compromised at Moon Indian Cuisine

A dead insect was in the meat sink, and several dead roaches were on top and next to serving dishes in the storage room.

Among other violations, several foods in the reach-in coolers, spices, and sauces in the kitchen did not have proper food labels.

Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta, scored 67/U, down from an 89/B posted in November. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.