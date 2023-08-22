Food safety an issue at Lilburn Burger King

Leaking sinks and food safety violations lowered the food score at Burger King in Lilburn.

During a routine inspection, there were two instances where raw bacon was on a prep table above some cooked bacon and bread. Two containers of soft-serve ice cream were past their discard date and were thrown away.

Three containers of lettuce needed to be cooled at a faster rate. The containers were closed and stacked together in the walk-in cooler, and were at unsafe temperatures.

The equipment needed repairing. The vegetable sink, dish sink, hand sink and ice machine were leaking.

The ice machine also had an accumulation of debris.

Food containers were stacked together while wet. Sanitizer buckets were not at the effective concentration.

An employee was not wearing a hair restraint while handling food, and another was drinking out of a can in the kitchen. And employee food was in the walk-in cooler above foods served in the restaurant.

Burger King, 1600 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, scored 53/U, down from a previous score of 80/B. There will be no follow-up inspection.