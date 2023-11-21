Food safety an issue at AZN Asian Street Food

The newly opened AZN Asian Street Food in Duluth is still working through food safety regulations.

After scoring a perfect 100/A on a pre-opening health inspection, the food stall dropped to 61/U on its first routine inspection.

Among violations, multiple frozen salmon fillets in reduced-oxygen packaging were thawing improperly. They were at room temperature and still wrapped in the packaging. Containers of beef were also thawing at room temperature.