Food safety an issue at AZN Asian Street Food

The newly opened AZN Asian Street Food in Duluth is still working through food safety regulations.
After scoring a perfect 100/A on a pre-opening health inspection, the food stall dropped to 61/U on its first routine inspection.
Among violations, multiple frozen salmon fillets in reduced-oxygen packaging were thawing improperly. They were at room temperature and still wrapped in the packaging. Containers of beef were also thawing at room temperature.
Hot items, such as Beijing chicken, beef bulgogi, and curry chicken, were not at safe temperatures.
Several items in the coolers were not stored correctly and were at risk of cross-contamination. For example, raw beef was over ready-to-eat carrots, and raw shrimp was beside the garlic. Unwashed pineapple and apples were over the ready-to-eat kale.
An open bucket of sauce and open containers of sugar and flour were stored on the floor.
AZN Asian Street Food, 3940 Buford Highway, Duluth, will be re-inspected.
About the Author