Food handling affects score at Korean BBQ

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Cow Wow Korean BBQ in Suwanee failed a recent routine health inspection, scoring 63/U, down from a 100/A earned in February.

Employees were not following safety regulations when handling food. For example, they were moving salad mix from container to container with bare hands. Several employees were working with food while wearing watches or bracelets. And personal items were throughout the kitchen and meat prep area.

Among other violations, cooked rice was at an unsafe temperature without time control.

Multiple buckets and boxes of food items were on the floor of the walk-in cooler, the walk-in freezer, and the kitchen.

Serving utensils were stored in tepid water between uses. And the facility had no thermometer to measure internal cook temperatures accurately.

The restaurant also needed signed employee health agreements for reporting information related to food-transmissible diseases.

Cow Wow Korean BBQ, 2850 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, will be re-inspected.

