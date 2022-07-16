Food discarded for improper temps at Branchwater

Branchwater Steak and Seafood restaurant in Canton failed a recent health inspection due to food being out of temperature and not having a certified food safety manager on staff.
The inspector said the restaurant must have a food safety manager to oversee daily food preparation by Aug. 4.
In other violations, several food items were discarded due to unsafe temperatures.
Brussel sprouts, blanched fries and egg wash were left at room temperature. The fries were discarded, brussel sprouts were moved to a cooler and the egg wash was placed in an ice bath to keep at a safe temperature.
Several dairy-based dressings made in-house were at unsafe temperatures in a cooler. These were discarded.
Cooked lamb, pot roast and cheddar grits were not cooled to safe temperatures within the six-hour limit to prevent contamination. These also were discarded.
Three chest freezers and a cooler were in the basement -- an unapproved food storage area with exposed pipes and improper flooring.
The kitchen needs cleaning, especially around the equipment and hood vents, the inspector said.
Branchwater, 190 E Main St., Canton, scored 61/U and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 75/C, earned in November 2021.
