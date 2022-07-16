Food discarded for improper temps at Branchwater

Cooked lamb, pot roast and cheddar grits were not cooled to safe temperatures within the six-hour limit to prevent contamination. These also were discarded.

Three chest freezers and a cooler were in the basement -- an unapproved food storage area with exposed pipes and improper flooring.

The kitchen needs cleaning, especially around the equipment and hood vents, the inspector said.

Branchwater, 190 E Main St., Canton, scored 61/U and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 75/C, earned in November 2021.