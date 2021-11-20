Firehouse Subs docked for not having proper thermometer

A Firehouse Subs in Newnan needs a probe thermometer to ensure foods like soups and cooked meats for sandwiches adequately reheat.
During a recent inspection, potato soup and meatballs were reheated and held on a steam table. According to the Coweta County health inspector, reheating cannot be accurately performed without a probe thermometer, which ensures all portions of the food rise to the proper temperature.
Firehouse Subs, 226 Newnan Crossing Bypass, scored 71/C on the Nov. 17 routine inspection.
The sandwich shop also had problems storing items to prevent contamination.
For example, a box of wax papers used to wrap sandwiches was on the floor below the hand sink in the prep area. In addition, sandwich boxes on the food line faced upward instead of inverted to protect from contamination.
Also, a container of Comet cleaner was on the prep sink instead of in the chemical storage, and multiple brooms were leaning against a rack with condiments and single-use items. The food prep hand sink had no paper towels.
Firehouse Subs’ previous scores were 84/B in August and 91/A in April.
About the Author