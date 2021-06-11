Zoning changed for Fayetteville education center

A former residence and the 3.2 acres it sits on in Fayetteville have been rezoned for commercial use. The City Council approved the change 5-0 after a second public hearing at its June 3 meeting. The house and barn at 305 Beauregard Ave., near Stonewall Avenue and South Glynn Street, were purchased by the nonprofit Southern Conservation Trust in 2019 for use as the organization’s new headquarters. As the group prepares to reopen the site as an environmental educational and events center, the city initiated the rezoning process to change the property’s designation from R-30 single-family residential to C-1 Downtown Historic Mixed Use. The rezoning was endorsed by the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 27.