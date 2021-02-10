X

Virtual planning sessions will guide Fayetteville development

Fayetteville is in the second phase of its Livable Centers Initiative study. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Fayetteville is in the second phase of its Livable Centers Initiative study. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County | 48 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

As part of Fayetteville’s Livable Centers Initiative study, the city is inviting residents to join a two-part virtual charrette, or planning session, via Zoom on Feb. 11 and 12. The workshops, which will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, can be attended individually also, but the second session will build upon the concepts presented at the first. Participants can use interactive, web-based tools to help design and plan ideas for new downtown development, which is aimed at improving accessibility and expanding mixed uses. Registration is at www.fayettevillelcistudy.com/charrette, and the Zoom link will be sent to registrants the day before each event.

The planning sessions are part of Phase 2 of the LCI study, which will continue through March; public review of a draft plan is scheduled for the next phase in spring and early summer. The third and fourth phases will continue through approximately September.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.