Virtual planning sessions will guide Fayetteville development

As part of Fayetteville’s Livable Centers Initiative study, the city is inviting residents to join a two-part virtual charrette, or planning session, via Zoom on Feb. 11 and 12. The workshops, which will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, can be attended individually also, but the second session will build upon the concepts presented at the first. Participants can use interactive, web-based tools to help design and plan ideas for new downtown development, which is aimed at improving accessibility and expanding mixed uses. Registration is at www.fayettevillelcistudy.com/charrette, and the Zoom link will be sent to registrants the day before each event.