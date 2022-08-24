Tyrone infrastructure under review until Sept. 23

These assessments will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, including stormwater pipes and stormwater structures such as catch basins, drop inlets, headwalls and pipe outfalls, said Town Manager Brandon Perkins in an email newsletter.

Field crews, comprised of one to two ISE employees, will be visually inspecting the stormwater infrastructure as well as taking applicable measurements, photographs and field notes.