Tyrone infrastructure under review until Sept. 23

Until Sept. 23, Integrated Science and Engineering representatives will be conducting stormwater infrastructure assessment activities on behalf of the Town of Tyrone. (Courtesy of Tyrone)

Until Sept. 23, Integrated Science and Engineering representatives will be conducting stormwater infrastructure assessment activities on behalf of the Town of Tyrone. (Courtesy of Tyrone)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

epresentatives from Integrated Science and Engineering (ISE) will be conducting stormwater infrastructure assessment activities on behalf of the Town of Tyrone.

These assessments will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, including stormwater pipes and stormwater structures such as catch basins, drop inlets, headwalls and pipe outfalls, said Town Manager Brandon Perkins in an email newsletter.

Field crews, comprised of one to two ISE employees, will be visually inspecting the stormwater infrastructure as well as taking applicable measurements, photographs and field notes.

ISE employees will drive marked vehicles and wear clothing marked with their company’s logo.

These inspections will require ISE’s field crews to be on Tyrone easements that may be located on residential lots, “so we wanted to make sure the public is aware in order to reduce alarm,” Perkins added.

These inspections are being conducted to ensure Tyrone’s continued compliance with the state’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit requirements.

Also, the data collected will help Tyrone staff better understand the condition of local stormwater infrastructure and then improve associated asset planning and management.

For more information, visit facebook.com/TyroneGeorgia.

