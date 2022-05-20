ajc logo
Tyrone hosts ‘First Fridays’

"First Fridays" begin 6-8 p.m. June 3 in Tyrone's Shamrock Park and continue through September. (Courtesy of Tyrone)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Tyrone’s “First Fridays” are planned for June through September at Shamrock Park, 960 Senoia Road.

For families, these events will include entertainment, food trucks and vendors.

The first event will be 6-8 p.m. June 3, paying tribute to Jimmy Buffett with “Second Time Around.”

Bring your chairs.

Hosting this new series is the Tyrone Downtown Development Authority.

The Tyrone DDA was activated in February by the Mayor and Council to work toward the revitalization of Tyrone’s downtown area.

View bit.ly/3LS4q83.

Carolyn Cunningham
