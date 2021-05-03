Tyrone gets initial input on Town Center Plan

Tyrone’s first public meeting to get input on its new Town Center Plan brought a mix of people and opinions to Shamrock Park on April 30. Attendees were given a sheet of color-coded stickers to place on easels showing various development options for the downtown area. Residents ranked the popularity of such features as playgrounds, an arts district, a beer garden, a farmers’ market and a park pavilion. Other potential improvements included enhanced crosswalks, a dog park, outdoor performance space and small office buildings.