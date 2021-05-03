Tyrone gets initial input on Town Center Plan

Tyrone’s first public meeting to get input on its new Town Center Plan brought a mix of people and opinions to Shamrock Park on April 30. Attendees were given a sheet of color-coded stickers to place on easels showing various development options for the downtown area. Residents ranked the popularity of such features as playgrounds, an arts district, a beer garden, a farmers’ market and a park pavilion. Other potential improvements included enhanced crosswalks, a dog park, outdoor performance space and small office buildings.
The event also asked which of 16 new building styles residents might prefer aesthetically. Attendees offered additional input regarding mobility priorities, including streetscapes, dedicated bike facilities, better movement along Senoia Road and more golf cart options. The town’s next community meetings about the project will be held June 6-7 at the Recreation Center; updates and details are at www.tyronetowncenter.com.