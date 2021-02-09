Two positions added to Fayetteville city staff

Fayetteville is adding two positions to its city staff to help with public works projects and events. The City Council recently voted 5-0 to create an assistant director of public services and an events specialist, both of which are open to internal and external candidates. The public services job includes planning, supervising and implementing work related to roads, drainage systems and other infrastructure. It is classified at a pay grade of 321, with a salary range of $71,837-$114,939, although Human Resources Director Nella Cooper said the estimated salary plus benefits total right now would be approximately $92,000 annually.
The events specialist is a grade 316; Cooper said the current salary plus benefits would be about $72,000. That person will coordinate marketing and events for the city, including planning, logistics, volunteer recruitment, communications and sponsorships. A budget amendment will fund both positions through the end of the current fiscal year, after which they will be included in the regular annual budget. Details for both jobs are posted at https://fayetteville-ga.gov/government/job-board/.