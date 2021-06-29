Ticket prices to increase for some Fayette County sports

Adult tickets for softball, track, volleyball and wrestling will now be $6, with student tickets costing $4 for each of those sports. Varsity baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse and soccer prices will remain the same as last year, and middle school and junior varsity sports will not be affected. Individual schools hosting invitational tournaments will still set their own pricing.

Mann said the ticket revenue is vital to funding various costs related to the sports, including game officials, gate workers and security officers, plus state and regional dues and the cost of clinics, workshops and professional organization memberships for coaches.