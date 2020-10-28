Three Fayette County schools still have pre-k space

The same age restrictions and proof of residency requirements apply; students must be Fayette County residents who were 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 this year, and required documents for registration include the child’s birth certificate, parent identification, a current electric bill for the residence and the most recent lease, property tax bill or closing statement. Class sizes are limited to 22 students, and parent support of student activities is expected. Bus transportation is provided by the county, but after-school care is not. Full details are online at https://www.fcboe.org/Page/2809.