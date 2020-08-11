Thermal cameras will scan Fayette students

Students coming back to class in Fayette County will have their body temperatures scanned as they enter the building as part of coronavirus precautions. Assistant Superintendent Mike Sanders told the Board of Education at its Monday work session that his staff has identified a thermal camera made by Hikvision that integrates with the schools’ existing security system. The cameras have a range of 8-23 feet and an accuracy of within .5 degrees F. Students whose temperatures seem elevated would be sent to the school nurse for a full diagnostic protocol.
The thermal cameras cost $7,000 each installed, and the school board unanimously approved the purchase of no more than 75 of them for a total cost of $525,000, using ESPLOST safety and security funds. The wall-mounted devices will be placed at the front door and bus loop entrances of all schools, and possibly other entry points in the high schools. Sanders said the cameras will be installed as soon as possible; hand-held scanners will be used for random checks in the meantime.