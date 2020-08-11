Thermal cameras will scan Fayette students

The thermal cameras cost $7,000 each installed, and the school board unanimously approved the purchase of no more than 75 of them for a total cost of $525,000, using ESPLOST safety and security funds. The wall-mounted devices will be placed at the front door and bus loop entrances of all schools, and possibly other entry points in the high schools. Sanders said the cameras will be installed as soon as possible; hand-held scanners will be used for random checks in the meantime.