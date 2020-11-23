Substitute teachers harder to find in Fayette County

Roberson said Fayette has hired 76 new substitutes this year, but still has high demand, especially on Fridays. She said several incentives might help relieve the problem, including offering a $20 increase in the daily pay rate for subs who work more than 40 hours in the same school year, as well as changing the education qualification to allow subs with “some college” rather than requiring a minimum of a bachelor’s degree. The county might also increase its advertising on social media and increase outreach to local colleges and community groups.