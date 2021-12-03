ajc logo
X

SPLOST project will close roads in north Fayette

Traffic safety concerns prompted a Fayette County project to install a roundabout on New Hope Road. Courtesy Fayette County
Caption
Traffic safety concerns prompted a Fayette County project to install a roundabout on New Hope Road. Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Construction of a new roundabout in north Fayette County will temporarily close parts of two roads and require detours. Brogdon Road closed as of Nov. 29 between Ga. 92 North and Longview Road; New Hope Road will be closed between Kenwood Road and Neely Road starting Dec. 13. Detours will still provide access to residents off Brogdon and New Hope.

The county says the decision to install a single-lane roundabout at the New Hope-Brodgon intersection was prompted by “frequent complaints about traffic speed on New Hope Road, limited sight distance and vehicles pulling out in front of traffic.” The roundabout is scheduled to open in late January.

The project, with a revised budget of just over $1.5 million, is part of the voter-approved 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. Plans began in 2019 and construction began last May. A map of the detour routes is at https://fayettecountyga.gov/news_archives/21Nov/Brogdon_NewHope_DetourSTAGE3.pdf.

About the Author

Jill Howard Church For the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Peachtree City elects Learnard as mayor
Fayette schools plan for spring virtual program
Seat open on Fayette zoning appeals board
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top