SPLOST project will close roads in north Fayette

The county says the decision to install a single-lane roundabout at the New Hope-Brodgon intersection was prompted by “frequent complaints about traffic speed on New Hope Road, limited sight distance and vehicles pulling out in front of traffic.” The roundabout is scheduled to open in late January.

The project, with a revised budget of just over $1.5 million, is part of the voter-approved 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. Plans began in 2019 and construction began last May. A map of the detour routes is at https://fayettecountyga.gov/news_archives/21Nov/Brogdon_NewHope_DetourSTAGE3.pdf.