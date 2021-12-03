SPLOST project will close roads in north Fayette

Construction of a new roundabout in north Fayette County will temporarily close parts of two roads and require detours. Brogdon Road closed as of Nov. 29 between Ga. 92 North and Longview Road; New Hope Road will be closed between Kenwood Road and Neely Road starting Dec. 13. Detours will still provide access to residents off Brogdon and New Hope.
The county says the decision to install a single-lane roundabout at the New Hope-Brodgon intersection was prompted by “frequent complaints about traffic speed on New Hope Road, limited sight distance and vehicles pulling out in front of traffic.” The roundabout is scheduled to open in late January.
The project, with a revised budget of just over $1.5 million, is part of the voter-approved 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. Plans began in 2019 and construction began last May. A map of the detour routes is at https://fayettecountyga.gov/news_archives/21Nov/Brogdon_NewHope_DetourSTAGE3.pdf.
