- Just Shred It: Shredding Services. 10-11 a.m. Friday. Free. Fayette Senior Services (FSS), The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. Fayette Senior Services will have a shredding truck from A1 Shredding on site to take care of your shredding needs. Bring your papers to the trucks directly. This event is sponsored and made possible by Merrill Lynch – The Truitt Group and 101 Mobility of Atlanta. Register: 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) Fayss.org
- Online live: “Atlanta from Below: Exploring the History of Underground and the Railroad Gulch.” Noon-1 p.m. Friday. Free. This Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn event will be presented by architect, author and photographer Jeffrey Morrison. For more than 12 years, Morrison has been giving free walking tours of Underground Atlanta and written a book “Atlanta Underground: History from Below.” For questions before Friday, email Penny Cliff at penelope.cliff@usg.edu. GeorgiaArchives.org Link: tinyurl.com/ybbq5hzs
- Online: “Pollinator Gardening” by University of Georgia Extension Clayton County. 6 p.m. April 19. Free. Register: ClaytonExtension.eventbrite.com
Southside
Upcoming