Senior homestead exemption filing begins Jan. 4 in Peachtree City

Applicants must have a household income less than $30,000 as calculated using the federal adjusted gross income scale. Proof of age and income (in the form of 2020 tax returns) must be brought to City Hall when applying. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, after which applicants can still provide proof of income until April 9. Questions can be directed to csr@peachtree-city.org or 770-487-7657.