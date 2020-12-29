Senior homestead exemption filing begins Jan. 4 in Peachtree City

Starting Jan. 4, the forms needed to file for the 2021 senior homestead tax exemptions in Peachtree City will be available at City Hall. Qualifying homeowners must be 65 years old as of Jan. 1 and have already applied for the standard homestead exemption through the Fayette County tax commissioner’s office. The city exemption is $5,000 per home, or approximately $34 in savings on property taxes based on the current millage rate.
Applicants must have a household income less than $30,000 as calculated using the federal adjusted gross income scale. Proof of age and income (in the form of 2020 tax returns) must be brought to City Hall when applying. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, after which applicants can still provide proof of income until April 9. Questions can be directed to csr@peachtree-city.org or 770-487-7657.