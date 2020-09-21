School meals now free for all Fayette County students

Special funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making it possible for Fayette County Public Schools to offer free breakfast (where available) and lunch meals to all enrolled students, regardless of family income. The program will be in effect until Dec. 31 or until funds have been used up, whichever happens first. Meals are served daily on site to students who attend class in person. Students who attend on the hybrid schedule can pick up meals to cover their breaks on the last day of the week they attend school, either on Tuesdays for Group A or Fridays for Group B.
Five days' worth of meals for students who attend classes virtually all week can be picked up each Wednesday in the bus loop or car lane at the regular school of attendance. Pickup hours are from 10 a.m. to noon for middle and high school students, 9-10 a.m. for students at Peeples, Peachtree City and Kedron elementary and noon-1 p.m. for all other elementary schools. The county says it is considering expanding breakfast service and offering additional serving times.